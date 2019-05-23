First Lady cuts sod for health centre at Ga South

Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a 16-bed health centre for the people of Kwame Anum in the Ga South municipality.
The ceremony held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 will see the facility been constructed with funding from the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation (IMPF). When completed, it will serve people within Kofi Anum, Ashalaja and other surrounding communities.
The First Lady last week opened the new Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The new facility consists of a 21-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a 20-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
The new centre can boast of state-of-the-art facilities such as the following;
1. A central workstation for the nurses
2. Infectious diseases ICU with four incubators
3. Neonatal ICU with five incubators and five cribs
4. And an intermediate neonatal ICU room with seven cribs.
The Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) consist of the following;
1. A central workstation area for the duty nurses
2. Toilet and bath facilities for the children including a disabled toilet facility
3. Isolation paediatric ICU room with one bed
4. Paediatric ICU room with five beds and a duty nurse desk and a high dependency unit room with fourteen beds and a duty nurse desk.
The rest of the facility also includes;
1. A clinical laboratory, clinical pharmacy and office
2. Main reception waiting area with visitors’ toilets including a disabled toilet
3. Staff rest area with toilets and bathrooms
4. Changing rooms
5. A staff training and meeting room
Green technologies that have been introduced into this new PICU building are:
1. Solar geysers
2. A 48-panel photovoltaic system with two inverters and battery storage
3. Water flow rate reducers on all taps and showers
4. Low water usage dual flush toilets
5. Double-glazed aluminium framed windows and main access doors
6. Insulated steel doors, insulated concrete walls
7. 2mm thick multi-layered uPVC roof sheeting and Isotherm insulation blanket on the ceiling
8. All of which will help retain cool air that has been introduced into the building via the split air-conditioning units
9. The main air handling unit which controls both temperature and humidity.
