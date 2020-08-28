Gabby Otchere-Darko speaks on his involvement in Agyapa Royalties deal

Over 60 residents of Dome Faase arrested after 'bloody' clash There is a heavy security presence at Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra in the…

Joseph Esso bids emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak Joseph Esso has bid an emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak after three…

Ivory Coast FA election: Didier Drogba’s candidature rejected Didier Drogba has been told he is not eligible to stand in upcoming elections…