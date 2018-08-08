Gaming Commission to ban illegal jackpot machines

The Gaming Commission says it is awaiting approval from the Interior Ministry to ban jackpot machines in the country.
The Commission says the ban will prevent children from patronizing the games.
Deputy Commissioner, Kobby Annan, told PrimeNewsGhana in an interview after destroying confiscated jackpot machines from the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions.
It seized over one hundred jackpot machines sited in unauthorized places in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions in a recent clamp down.
The confiscated machines were all set ablaze at the Ejisu landfill site.
The Commission has for the past few months intensified enforcement of its laws and regulations on game operations to ensure compliance.
Several gaming centres were shut down and their machines confiscated for non-compliance.
Mr. Annan said the Commission will continue to strengthen enforcement of gaming laws and regulations to protect every child in Ghana.
