Garages Association condemns assaults on Nigerian traders in Suame

The Ghana National Association of Garages at Kumasi Suame Magazine has condemned assaults on Nigerian traders at Magazine.
Some spare parts dealers at Suame are alleged to have assaulted their Nigerian counterparts in a renewed drive to kick out foreign traders.
Some members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have been accused of being the brain behind the attacks on the Nigerians.
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, Nana Osei Bonsu said they support the enforcement of the law barring foreigners from retail business but want enforcement to be devoid of violent attacks.
Nigerian Spare Parts Dealers at Suame Magazine in Kumasi on Wednesday August 1, 2018, besieged the Suame Police Station to demand security protection to enable them carry out their trading activities.
The Nigerian Spare Parts Dealers closed their shops and stormed the Police Station due to an incessant attack on them at Suame Magazine which is hampering their trading activities.
The traders allegedd that some of their members are being assaulted by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) who want them out of business.
They therefore gathered at the Suame Police Station for protection because if they go back, they [GUTA] would attack them.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Union Traders Association of Ghana, Chief Obiora Kizito, in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana at the Suame Police Station said “until they give us protection, we shall not go…if the government did not give us the protection; we will wait until our High Commissioner comes because as we stand here, our High Commissioner is aware”.
“If we go back we don’t know what would happen because all the Nigerian shops have been closed”, he added.
Chief Kizito said “they [GUTA] said they will push us out of the market and we have petition the police commander and other relevant authorities and the annoy thing is, those people doing this do not have shops…they were hired to attack us”.
"Ten of my members have been assaulted by GUTA members and currently receiving treatment at the hospital", he said.
