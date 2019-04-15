GES defends its decision to introduce new JHS uniforms

The Director General of the Ghana Educational Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa says the GES decision to introduce a new uniform for Junior High School (JHS) students is aimed at psyching the students of what is ahead of them.
This follows an announcement by the GES to introduce a new uniform for Junior High Students. The JHS students are expected to start wearing the new school uniform from next academic year, 2019 – 2020.
In an interview on Starr News on April 15 2019,the Director General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa says the change is intended at psyching the students of what is ahead of them.
“In our schools, the first years and second years are mostly seen in shorts. The third or final year students are mostly seen in trousers. Have we ever bothered to find out why it is so?
“We want to start psyching the students for what is ahead. The curriculum is about changing and it is important the students know and start seeing themselves as seniors hence the change of uniform,” he stated.
According to him, the service expects parents to provide the uniforms to their wards “like they have always done.” Nonetheless, the government may assume responsibility for deprived communities.
Currently, Ghanaian school children from primary to Junior High all wear the same attire, Yellow top and brown Khaki down which has been in existence for the past 30 years.
Meanwhile, the former Rector of GIMPA and current chairman of the National Development Planning Commission Prof. Stephen Adei, has called on Ghanaians to embrace the introduction of the new school uniform for public Junior High Schools
According to him:'' The question is that children will always go to school with uniforms. What it's saying is that Junior High School must be different from the primary, at least give the children some pride what I don't want and they have taken care of it is to insist that everybody now go and put your old uniform down, and get a new one. It says that as your old uniform gets torn you go in for a new one so as long that is made known I have no problem with it''.