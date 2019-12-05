Ghana Highway Authority closes Akrofu bridge in the Volta Region

Ghana Highway Authority has closed the Akrofu Bridge in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.
According to the statement from the Authority, the Akrofu Bridge on Sokode-Bame road would be closed completely to vehicular traffic from Tuesday 10th December to Wednesday 9th January 2020.
This is to enable the Bridge Maintainance Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority to undertake emergency bridge reinforcement works on the nearly collapsed bridge over river Tsawoe between Akrofu Agorve and Akrofu Xeviwofe.
Motorists traveling from Sokode to Bame through Akrofu Xeviwofe are advised to use the following routes; Anyirawase-Bame road and Ho-Dzolopuita-Bame road.