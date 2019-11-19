Ghana is well-positioned in fighting AMR - Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Mr kwaku Agyemang Manu has disclosed that Ghana is well-positioned in the fight against Antimicrobial Resistance(AMR).
He made this known at the commemoration of the World Microbial awareness week and the launch of the week-long activities related to AMR.
The theme for this year's awareness event is 'Antibiotics: Handle with care' and this focuses on the prevention of infections.
According to the Minister, the implementation of the national action plan to fight the menace is not speeding up. He therefore urged all stakeholders to put in more effort to win the battle against microbes threatening the existence of humans.
Addressing the media and other stakeholders holders in the health sectors today in Accra at the launch of the world Antibiotics awareness week in Accra he said :''as part of the activities to mark this celebration the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana(PSGH) and some CSO will continue a week-long awareness campaign throughout the country and social media where members of the public will be educated on abuse, misuse and overuse of antibiotics and accompanied by health screening to combat the antibiotics in the country.With that we are adequately positioned to fight AMR''.
The Minister touching on some preventive measures of AMR indicated that individuals must ''adhere to personal hygienic practices in their homes like regular handwashing, proper disposal of waste and garbage, practising good environmental sanitation, observe respiratory hygiene and several others.''
On his part, the National Antimicrobial Resistance(AMR) Project Coordinator at Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO), Dr Kofi Afakye stated that 60% of poultry farmers in the country do not apply the right medication for the treatment of antimicrobial resistance(AMR) for their animals.
Adding to that he said there is a collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to conduct a study on behaviour change of farmers in antimicrobial use in poultry production in Ghana.
The Acting Country Representative of world health organization, Dr. Neema Rushibamayila Kimambo also in her address explained that World Health Organization and other partners are working with counties to address these challenges by implementing one health national action plan to bring together different sectors and discipline to build a stronger regulatory system to educate and create awareness to improve surveillance, research and development and to develop policies to promote appropriate antibiotic use among human, livestock and Agriculture to provide safe environment for all.