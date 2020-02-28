Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of floods at Kasoa, Weija and other areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is warning of floods in parts of Accra and Kasoa when the rains start in March.
Areas such as Weija, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and the Graphic Road will be hard hit as a result of factors including choked drains and buildings blocking waterways.
Director-General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency Michael Tanu is urging individuals to take precaution during this period.
"We will still warn that floods are possible to happen because the resilence level of Accra particularly has changed. First for Accra to flood you needed to get about 80mm of rainfall but now 30mm of rainfall can cause flooding all because our gutters are choked. We expect flooding to occur around the Odaw area, Kasoa and Weija area".
It has become a normal phenomenon in Accra any time it rains, most part of the capital floods with a little drop of rain.
President Akufo-Addo last year advised Ghanaians to change their attitude to help solve the issue of flooding.
According to President Akufo-Addo, until Ghanaians change their attitude, Accra and major parts of the country will continue to flood.
As an example, he noted how some people dispose off rubbish in drains.
‘‘Up till today, whilst the Odaw River is been dredged, some people think that the best way to dispose of rubbish is to throw it in the gutter, how do we stop flooding with this attitude?’’
"No amount of investment aimed at finding a solution to Accra flooding will work if our people continue this way’’.
“Let's speak to our families at home, if we stop this habit we will solve this flooding in Accra”