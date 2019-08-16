Ghanaians to pay more for some medical services - GMA

Ghanaians will from September this year pay more for some medical services in the various hospitals across the country.
According to a letter from the Ghana Medical Association, GMA to all its members, ancillary medical services like a general medical report for school, travel, employment, mortgage and police report among others will now be paid for by the client.
The charges are to be paid directly to the individual doctor aside from any other administrative charges paid to the medical facility.
Explaining further the decision on Citi FM, General Secretary for GMA, Dr. Justice Yankson said any other service which is out of the traditional mandate of the medical officials will now be paid for.
"....autopsy report is a regular service for the facility that the person works for, so no fees for that particular service however if this man has to go and exhume a body for the Judicial Service through the court, that they want a pathologist to perform medical examination and come out with a report that is not the man's traditional job it is the one for which you have contracted..."
