Give more airtime to medical experts now and not NDC and NPP - Oppong Nkrumah tells media

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has urged the media to give more airtime to medical practitioners and experts to educate the public on the novel Coronavirus.
He charged them to desist from giving politicians airtime in these trying times as their propaganda will not help the fight against COVID-19.
He said for the fight against COVID-19 to be a successful one, a lot of education needs to be done and the media is best to help in that region as they can give more airtime to medical experts to drive home more education.
"Now is the time for our radio and television stations to give our Doctors, nurses and medical experts airtime to talk science. We all like politics but this is not the time to do so, don't give NPP and NDC airtime now", he made this known at a press briefing on April 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye says some 17 people have fully recovered from COVID-19.
This was after the 17 tested double negative after undergoing all treatments.
Some 66 have tested negative for the first test and are yet to do a second test to finally confirm their status as COVID-19 free.
He also disclosed that some 218 people with mild conditions are currently home and are being managed.
Ghana has recorded 566 cases so far with 10 deaths.