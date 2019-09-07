Gov't earmarks GH¢194.5m for free SHS - GES announces

The government has allocated about GH¢194.5 million as first-semester fees for senior high school (SHS) students in the country as part of the free SHS policy.
Reports indicate that some GH¢85 million has been earmarked to pay the fees of second-year students, while GH¢95 million would go to underwrite the fees of first-year students.
The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, who announced this last Thursday, explained that GH¢14 million, which was for the procurement of perishable food items, would be disbursed next week to all SHSs.
However, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said so far, GH¢61 million, representing 20 per cent of feeding amount for third-year students, had been released.
This is the first time all students in the SHS would be enjoying the Free SHS policy, where students pay no fees whatsoever.
The director-general of the GES was addressing journalists at a press conference at Aburi in the Eastern Region to announce the reopening of basic schools and SHSs.
Mr Opoku-Amankwa announced that four hundred and ninety thousand (490,000) BECE graduates have qualified to be placed in Senior High School (SHS), Technical and Vocational Schools across the country.
He also said the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, CSSPS portal will be opened on Sunday September, 8 to allow parents and students to find out schools in which they have been placed.
