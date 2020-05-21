Gov't hasn't taken any decision on reopening of schools - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the government has not taken any decision concerning the reopening of schools.
There were reports early this week that the government will not extend the ban on public gathering which means schools will resume.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah at a press briefing on May 21, 2020, said the government has not taken any decision yet but are currently engaging major stakeholders on this.
"We have observed from the media that the government said schools are to reopen soon, with the greatest of respect that is not correct. What we said was a consultation on what it takes to reopen schools is what we are currently engaged in and it forms part of the potential lifting of restriction. We have seen a lot of stakeholders expressing worries ever since that surfaced, but we must channel that worry into helping the discussion on how to protect everyone involved if the ban is lifted".
Over the past weeks, some teaching Unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and National Association of Teachers (NAT) have requested that proper measures are put in place before schools reopen.
Most of these unions say they would not subscribe to the re-opening of the schools should President Akufo-Addo decide not to extend the 31st May 2020 deadline for the ban on prescribed public and social gatherings to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and go ahead to order the re-opening of the schools.
The COVID-19 cases in Ghana have seen 173 new cases increasing the number to 6,269, according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update.
The update also indicated 125 more recoveries, raising the number of recoveries to 1,898.
The number of deaths still stands at 31.
The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update on Wednesday night [May 20, 2020].