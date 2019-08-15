PrimeNewsGhana

Gov't releases funds to pay allowance of trainee nurses

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Nurses in Ghana

Government of Ghana has through the Ministry of Health released funds to pay the final part of the nurses' trainee allowance for the 2018/2019 academic year.

A statement signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah said, "This is in fulfilment of the government's commitment to the restoration of the Nursing Trainee allowance in 2017."

According to the statement, the government has released a total amount of GHS 198, 200, 000.00 from September 2018 to June 2019 to pay all trainees in public training institutions.

