Group to embark on peaceful protest over Ahmed Suale's murder

A group calling itself ''Save the nation for future leaders'' will today embark on a peaceful protest over the murder of lead investigator of the Tiger Eye PI group, Ahmed Hussein Suale.
According to the group, the police has failed to arrest the assailants who killed the journalist early this year(2019).
Ahmed Hussein-Suale was an undercover investigative journalist and an associate of fellow investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
He died on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 when unidentified men on motorbikes shot him three times, twice in the chest and once in his neck in his vehicle.
Speaking to Starr FM, President of the group Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang said a petition of the group will be given to the IGP demanding the swift arrest of killers of the investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale.
''We think that there is untruth in this matter because we all know Hon Kennedy Agyapong and Suale's brother made a statement that they helped the police to arrest the suspects. At the police station, an order from above came and the suspect was released. Later the CID boss came and gave out a different statement,the police came in later and said they have arrested the suspect but the person wanted to bribe them with an amount of money. The same police came out and said the suspect was a wrong person. So now which is which? he quizzed.
He added that : ''We believe there is something the police are hiding in this case. Ghanaians want the truth because people are losing confidence in the Ghana Police.If people are losing confidence in the Ghana Police it means the nation will fall''.
He also made it known that his life has been threatened following his continuous fight against illegal mining and fraudulent activities of the operation vanguard team
''I received a letter and it stated I should keep quiet and should not talk about galamsey or operation vanguard. And that if I want my life I shouldn't talk about it again''.