Gunmen abduct Indian businessman in Kumasi

A 30-year-old Indian businessman has been abducted on Thursday April 25, 2019 by gunmen in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital.
Eyewitnesses say Umpakan Chodri was forcibly taken and pushed inside a vehicle around Ahwodwo, a suburb of Kumasi, in the afternoon.
The witnesses tell the victim’s brother, Tamil Kumar, that the kidnappers, numbering about three, first tapped on Umpakan Chodri’s vehicle that he has a flat tyre.
When Umpakan got out of his vehicle to check the tyre, the kidnappers rushed on him, pulled a gun, slapped his face before pushing him into a vehicle and speeding away.
The kidnappers did not take anything from the Umpakan’s vehicle, Tamil told Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.
Tamil suspects the kidnappers have mistaken his brother for a gold dealer.
Tamil says he has since filed a report at the Central Police Command.
