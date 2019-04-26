Prime News Ghana

Gunmen abduct Indian businessman in Kumasi

By Mutala Yakubu
A 30-year-old Indian businessman has been abducted on Thursday April 25, 2019 by gunmen in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital.



Eyewitnesses say Umpakan Chodri was forcibly taken and pushed inside a vehicle around Ahwodwo, a suburb of Kumasi, in the afternoon.

The witnesses tell the victim’s brother, Tamil Kumar, that the kidnappers, numbering about three, first tapped on Umpakan Chodri’s vehicle that he has a flat tyre.

When Umpakan got out of his vehicle to check the tyre, the kidnappers rushed on him, pulled a gun, slapped his face before pushing him into a vehicle and speeding away.

The kidnappers did not take anything from the Umpakan’s vehicle, Tamil told Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.

Tamil suspects the kidnappers have mistaken his brother for a gold dealer.

 Tamil says he has since filed a report at the Central Police Command.

