I will ride a bicycle from Paga to Accra - British High C’ssioner

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Lain Walker says he will be riding a bicycle from Accra to Paga in the Northern region in August this year.
The purpose of this initiative is to raise funds to support the Burns and Plastic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Mr Walker intends covering 800km in a week and he disclosed this in a tweet.
The tweet read: “In August this year, I plan to cycle from Paga to Accra. Covering 800km in a week, I want to see Ghana from a different perspective & meet people in their own communities.
“I’m hoping to raise money for Korle Bu Burns & Plastics Unit. Will be seeking ideas as the plan develops!”
