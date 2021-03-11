If you fight corruption alone you won't last - Domelevo

Outgone Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo says individuals should not attempt to fight corruption alone.
Speaking at his Thanksgiving service at the Christ The King Catholic Church, Mr Domelevo said corruption is a dangerous enemy and must not be fought by one person.
“If you fight corruption alone, you won’t last. Corruption is one dangerous enemy you can’t fight alone, and you can’t fight quietly. If you fight corruption quietly, you will be finished in a minute.”
Thanking all those who helped him during his time at the Audit Service, Domelevo expressed appreciation to Civil Society Organizations focused on fighting corruption in Ghana, indicating that their support was very helpful to him while he was in office.
He said their support ensured that the fight against corruption was waged strongly.
“I must say thank you to the anti-corruption CSOs or institutions fighting corruption [in Ghana]. I am very grateful. They [CSOs] have been with me together with the press. To the press, I am very grateful to you. You have been a big support to me in all that has happened over the years.”
Mr Domelevo did not leave office without drama, after several back and forth President Akufo-Addo on March 3, directed that he retires from the office.
Before then the Audit Service Board had challenged his nationality and retirement age.
The Board alleged that records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) provided by the Auditor-General indicated that his date of birth was 1960 when he joined the scheme on October 1, 1978.
They also questioned Domelevo’s hometown, indicating that he had written he hailed from Agbetofe in Togo; making him a non-Ghanaian.
While the date of birth changed to June 1, 1961, the hometown of the Auditor-General was now Ada in the Greater Accra Region, the Board said.
But explaining the anomalies, Daniel Yao Domelevo said his grandfather was a native of Ada in the Greater Accra Region but migrated to Togo and stayed at Agbetofe.
On the issue of his date of birth, Domelevo said he noticed that 1960 was a mistake “when I checked my information in the baptismal register of the Catholic Church in Adeemmra.”