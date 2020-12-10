In a democracy, the best does not always win - Manasseh to Okoe Boye

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has made a comment on the loss of Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Benard Okoe Boye.
Dr Okoe who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Health lost the seat after garnering 54,072 votes compared to the 55,938 garnered by the NDC's Ayiku Narteh.
Many have expressed shock over the outcome of the results, despite the fact that Ledzokuku has an interesting voting pattern.
Okoe Boye was tipped by many to win the seat and he has been hailed as one of the brightest politicians in recent times but that did not happen.
Manasseh who joined a list of shocked Ghanaians in a post indicated the best does not always win in an election.
In a Twitter post, he wrote; “In a democracy, the best does not always win#Dr. Okoe Boye”.
Okoe Boye conceded defeat the very day the elections were done and he wrote "I am grateful to my constituents for the opportunity to serve them in the past four years. Congratulations to Ben Ayiku, the Ledzokuku MP elect. In all things we give him thanks. Let's build this country together with or without political office for it is our efforts now that will create the Ghana we desire for our children and children's children. I thank you all for the well wishes.
Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson has suggested, that some past decisions which were very pertinent and necessary, but affected his constituents, may have accounted for the dynamics as far as his loss is concerned.
The MP who doubled as Deputy Health Minister he said, may have contributed to the arrest of some of his constituents who were defying COVID-19 protocols during the Homowo festival.
This he believes may have unfortunately affected his chances. Mr. Ephson, however, maintains it was a choice that had to be made to ensure discipline.