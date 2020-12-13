Inusah Fuseini's advice to Mahama absurd - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has slammed Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini.
Mr Fuseini has advised John Dramani Mahama to declare himself as the President of the Republic as well as form a parallel government.
Mr Fuseini speaking on Pan African TV said: “I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. And if he was minded to take my views, he should declare himself President and set up a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it”.
Franklin Cudjoe reacting to this on Facebook said it is totally wrong and absurd.
He wrote: “Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such a thing.”
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
Mahama says the results the NDC has points to the fact that they won the election but the EC rigged in favour of Akufo-Addo and the NPP hence they won't accept.
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.