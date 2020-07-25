It's time we stop parliamentary candidates from visiting registration centres - Prof. Gyampo

Coronavirus: Madagascar hospitals 'overwhelmed' Hospitals in Madagascar have warned they are overwhelmed after a spike in…

Jordan Henderson named FWA Footballer of the Year award Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’ Association player of the…

Vets remove 50kg of plastic from cow's stomach A team of six vets in southern Ethiopia has successfully removed 50kg of…

Pilots announced for return of spectators to elite sports events The Government of the United Kingdom suspended all sports events early this…