Japanese national arrested in Ghana upon request by Interpol

The Police have announced that a Japanese national, Morikawa Hikawu has been arrested in Ghana.
The police in a statement explained that the arrest was carried out following the revocation of the suspect’s passport by Japan.
Morikawa Hikawu has therefore been remanded into lawful custody after a court appearance and is awaiting extradition
The police added that it is collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the suspect is returned to Japan
“The INTERPOL Unit of the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Immigration Service, INTERPOL Tokyo and the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for his removal,” the statement said.