Photos+ Video : Container falls off cargo truck at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

A container containing goods has fallen off a truck on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange while heading towards Kaneshie causing vehicular traffic on that particular stretch.
An eyewitness speaking to PrimeNewsGhana said that the container fell off the truck when the driver lost control when trying to use the overpass, as the load was heavy hence making the steering of the truck difficult.
The eyewitness also claimed that the driver was the only person in the vehicle when the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, the Police and the Ghana Fire Service are present at the scene to bring the situation under control. The police have also cordoned the area.
