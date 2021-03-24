Ken Ofori-Atta to be vetted today

Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta will today March 25, 2021, be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.
The public hearing which is strictly by invitation will be telecast live on public broadcaster GBC at 10 am.
The Committee was unable to vet Mr Ofori-Atta after it was announced in February that he will travel to the US for a special medical review based on his doctor’s advice.
This was as a result of the medical complications he suffered after recovering from Covid-19 in December 2020.
Mr Ofori-Atta requested another time to be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee as his condition did not make it possible for him to face it.
He was, however, expected to return in two weeks, but could not make it on time.
In his absence, President Akufo-Addo appointed Charles Adu Boahen as its special representative at the Finance Ministry.
In an unprecedented move, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister was appointed as Interim Finance Minister.
The Suame MP presented government’s 2021 Budget Statement to Parliament.
Days later speaking at a Virtual PwC Post Budget Forum Mr Ofori-Atta stated that he was feeling better attributing his quick recovery to God and prayers from Ghanaians.
He noted that doctors who were “handling” him are even surprised with his fast recovery rate.
Mr Ofori-Atta also thanked Mr Charles Adu Boahen and the personnel at the ministry for how they handled the budget preparation and presentation.
Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, told host Evans Mensah that Mr Ofori-Atta was back in town hale and hearty.
The Effutu MP who is a member of the Committee said they were waiting for a communication from the presidency to proceed to vet the co-founder of Databank Group.