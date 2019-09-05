KNUST management urges Alumni groups to stay calm as they find ways to resolve halls conversion issue

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has called on all Alumni groups who are concerned about issues regarding the University to stay calm as they find ways and means to address the halls conversion issue.
The Management of KNUST in s statement issued by the Registrar on September 5, 2019 said, “Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has taken notice of the concerns expressed by the various Alumni groups of the University concerning the conversion of Unity, Africa and University Halls from single-sex to mixed halls. We wish to reiterate that we have always been sensitive to these concerns and are committed to addressing some”.
There is currently tension at KNUST following what the students’ body describes as failure on the part of management to address their grievances in relation to the conversion of University Hall (Katanga Hall), Africa Hall and Unity Hall from single-sex halls to mixed halls.
Some Alumni groups have issued warnings to the management of the University that they should act accordingly or have themselves to blame should there be any chaos on campus like what was witnessed a year ago.
The campus of the University was on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, declared a security zone by the Ashanti Regional Security Council amidst fears of demonstration by the students’ body.
According to management, it is awaiting to implement some of the recommendations in the report of the Committee that was set up by the Chancellor of the University, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to investigate the demonstration that precipitated by the conversion of Unity, Africa and University Halls from single-sex to mixed halls.
The report, management of the University noted, is currently being studies by Otumfuo.
“In the meantime, we urge all concerned parties to exercise the utmost restraint to allow peace to prevail, particularly, in the interest of academic work and activities in the University in general”, the statement in part read.
