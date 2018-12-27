Mahama contributes GH50,000 towards creation of Savanna Region

Mr John Dramani Mahama has contributed a total amount of GHc 50,000 towards the creation of the proposed Savanna region from the present Northern Region.
He first donated an amount of 30,000 Ghana cedis to be distributed to the various districts across the proposed Savanna Region catchment area.
In addition to the GHc 30,000, the Member of Parliament for Bole -Bamboi, Hon Yussif Sulemana on behalf of the former President donated GHc 10,000 to the Bole District referendum campaign team yesterday.
The amount was received by the DCE for the area Hon. Veronica Alele on behalf of the district and thanked the former President for his support.
Mr. Mahama during the public hearings across Gonjaland by the commission of enquiry donated an amount of GHC 10,000 to the coordinating committee of the Gonja Traditional Council. His Excellency thus stands out as one the single highest financial contributor for the course of the Savanna Region.
Meanwhile, the former President cast his vote today in his hometown of Bole in the Northern region.
