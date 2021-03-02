Man butchers sister, mother and three others at Badukrom

A 48-year-old man has reportedly butchered his 78-year-old mother and his Sister Adwoa Mansa aged 58 at Ajumako Bedukrom in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.
Reports indicate that the unemployed man named Nanif with a sharp Cutlass on Sunday evening went to their house and started butchering his Mother and sister and afterwards he went to the town and also butchered three hunters who were on their way to farm.
His sister’s right hand has been chopped off while her left hand was merely left hanging.
His mother sustained severe injuries to her hands.
People in the community rushed to the scene and rescued them and later reported the incident to Enyan nkwantanum Police station which later led to his arrest.
The victims are receiving treatment at Breman Asikuma Our Lady of Grace Hospital.
Narrating the incidents, Mr Simon Ekwam a Unit Committee Member who is also a Family Member described the incident as horrible.
According to him, five people have been butchered by the Man with a mother and a daughter requiring surgery.
Meanwhile, the Sister of the Victim Yaa Baby also explained that they have reported the incidents to Police and they are now receiving treatment at the Hospital.
According to her, the police told them they will send the suspect to a Psychiatric hospital for analysis.