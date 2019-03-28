St Peters SHS: Management raises alarm over worsening bed bugs infestation

Management of the St Peters Senior High School in Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region has raised an alarm over the worsening bed bugs infestation in the school's dormitory causing discomfort for students.
In an interview with Starr News at the 62nd-anniversary durbar on March 22, 2019, of the St Peters Senior High School, the Headmaster Matias TK Kuduaboh appealed for immediate intervention to disinfect the school to deal with the menace once and for all
According to the headmaster:''As a biologist, I know that the boys have to rest, we insist on them going to bed by 10 pm. But now knowing that these bed bugs are nocturnal animals it is when the place is dark that they come out so it is affecting discipline''.
''Also, the government made NADMO come and disinfect the place, in fact, they did a good job but when they do that the chemicals normally do not kill the heads or destroy the animals. After 2 or 3 weeks you have to disinfect again so that those eggs which might have hatched the young ones will also be killed. It is only when they are finally destroyed that you will say that you are safe'', the headmaster noted.
Meanwhile, in November 2018, the former President John Mahama criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to fumigate public senior high schools. He said the failure has led to complaints from students about bed bugs infestation.
Reacting to the claims of the former President, Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the claims by the former President are untrue.
“It is worthy of note that Former President Mahama has never supported the Free SHS idea and has always attempted to demonize it at every opportunity. This is not the first comment aimed at undermining the programme that he has made, and so we are not surprised. But for the avoidance of doubt, we want to state for the records that 678 senior high schools have been fumigated”, he said.
It was disclosed by the Minister that the fumigation exercise took place in 120 schools in the Ashanti Region, 80 in the Bono-Ahafo Region, 70 in the Central Region and 97 schools in the Eastern Region.