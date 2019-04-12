MenzGold boss NAM1' extradition will be triggered after 30 days - Deputy AG

Joseph Kpemka, who is a Deputy Attorney General says the extradition processes for Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, will be triggered by Ghana police in 30 days time.
Nana Appiah Mensah popularly as NAM1 recently won his court case in Dubai on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He has now been cleared of all the fraud charges and is expected back to Ghana where he faces charges of defrauding by false pretense.
The Dubai court ordered Horizon Diamonds, the Complainant, to pay NAM 1 outstanding debts. NAM1 had been in the custody of the Dubai authorities since November 2018 over a gold deal that went bad.
Many especially customers were excited by the news but Public Relations Officer of Menzgold, Nii Armah Amarteifio, announced that his boss has been re-arrested.
Nii Armah Amarteifio told the media on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, that NAM 1’s re-arrest was at the behest of the Ghanaian authorities.
“He was re-arrested in Dubai. This was after the Interpol in Ghana issued an alert that he was being investigated,” Mr Amarteifio said on Accra FM.
This a Deputy Attorney General Mr Kpemka says is not true that Interpol has arrested him but rather explained he is still in the custody of the Dubai officials.
“That is not accurate at all. Government is not holding Nana Appiah Mensah. After the court hearing [in Dubai] I got the information that he was acquitted and discharged from an official source.
“Within the laws of that country, United Arab Emirates, the complainant has 30 days within which to lodge an appeal. Within that period, they will still hold him until it elapses then there is no appeal and he is released. The CID is working on that. After 30 days they will trigger the processes to necessary that will ensure that he comes back,” Mr Kpemka explained.
