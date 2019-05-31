Most infertility problems in Ghana may be the fault of men - Urologist

Doctor Mathew Yamoah Kyei who is a Consultant Urologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says most infertility problems in Ghana may be the fault of men and not women, as is usually known.
He said 50 percent of Ghanaian men, may fail at getting a woman pregnant.
“It has been found out here in Ghana that almost 50 percent of men have a cause not to make a woman pregnant. In other words, the men may be the reason why there is no pregnancy…generally, about 50 percent of men.
“So when we are talking about fertility the men are more [guilty],” he said during a discussion themed Redefining the Frontiers of Fertility," he was speaking at the Joy Business Health and Wellness Trade Show in Accra.
Infertility is considered a stressful experience and a threatening crisis for couples in all cultures worldwide. In the developing world like Ghana, nothing threatens couples' relationship as infertility.
In most cases, the woman usually carries the blame for the couple's inability to conceive despite the high prevalence of male factor infertility.
Dr Kyei said the causes of this problem in men are varied, he disclosed but cautioned men to pay attention to their lifestyle in order to reverse the trend.
He said the sperm production unit of men acts as a factory and “if anything affects the factory then that can be a cause of infertility in the man.
“The sperms are very much alive, they respond to heat, stress [and] they respond to anything that happens to the man.”
This means that any man under any particular kind of stress can have infertility issues because the sperms will exhibit the exact type of stress being experienced by the man.
“Anything that makes the testosterone low can affect the factory to be able to manufacture the sperms and finally get the sperms to move.”
Once the sperms are made, they will need drive to climb into the woman, Dr Kyei said, adding that anything that causes lack of energy for the sperms will lead to infertility.
“We talk about temperature being important for the sperms, it needs to be cold. In fact, that is why God has pulled the scrotum out of the body because the normal temperature of the body [37 degrees Celsius] is too hot for the sperms.
“And people wear a lot of boxer shorts, people work in hot environments…these can all contribute to infertility,” the specialist noted.
