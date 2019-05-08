Regular intercourse helps to avoid infertility - Gynaecologist advises

An Obstetric Gynaecologist at the regional hospital in Sunyani, Dr. Kwadwo Addai Darko, has observed that it remains extremely difficult for couples to have babies if they deny themselves of sexual intercourse for a long time.
Preferably, couples must have sex thrice a week to be able to bear children and guard against infertility, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.
According to him, most often, couples were unable to bear children not because they were infertile, but because they denied themselves sex for a longer period.
He said the best period for women to give birth was between 18 and 25 years and cautioned couples to avoid late childbirth, and possibly give birth at shorter intervals; preferably two years.
Dr. Darko observed that it was also not a good attitude for couples to stay or live at different locations if they expect to give birth.
Infertility, he explained was becoming a national health problem, and advised couples who were unable to have children to seek early medication and avoid the use of herbal medicine as well.
Dr. Darko noted that herbal medicine has no potency to manage or treat infertility, but it rather worsened and aggravated the condition of patients saying early diagnosis advanced treatment processes.
He regretted that instead of women suffering from infertility to go for early medication, they combed around prayer camps and applied herbal medicines and concoctions, which could not cure them.
“When they are unable to meet their hopes and aspirations, they then visit hospitals, which sometimes becomes too late for them”, he added.
Studies, he said showed that many cases of female infertility were as a result of a breakdown or blockage of ovules and tubes due to infections such as Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV.
In such cases, Dr. Darko said if patients are placed on early treatment, there is a possibility for them to be treated and be able to give birth.
Credit: Daily Graphic