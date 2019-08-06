Murder of police officer : Suspects to face court today

The Northern Regional Police Command has indicated that the five persons arrested over the murder of a Policewoman in Tamale will face court today, August 6 2019.
Police in the Northern Region rounded up the suspects in a swoop last Friday, at the Aboabo forest in Tamale.
They are believed to be behind the violent attack on the Tamale-Kunbungu road in which Corporal Agatha Nabin was killed.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Yussif Tanko said one of the suspects who was wounded during the swoop is receiving treatment under police guard.
“The suspect who was wounded is still on admission and he is responding to treatment and as you know we still have our guards around him to make sure that no unwanted person gets into contact with him. [The others] are still in custody, interrogations are still ongoing and by Tuesday, those who are supposed to be in court will be in court.”
Background
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, armed men attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station.
The armed men after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them.
The four men wore masks and were dressed in military camouflage matched with dessert boots on board a grey saloon car.
