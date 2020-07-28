Murder of 'witch' woman has disfigured the face of our nation - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has also condemned the killing of the 90-year-old woman describing it as barbaric and unfortunate.
The President speaking at the commissioning of the GHC5m Water project Yapei in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region, urged police to ensure the delivery of justice in the mater.
He said the killing has “disfigured the face of our nation.”
“I hope that the quick response of the police will lead to the rapid administration of justice in this unfortunate matter,” President Akufo-Addo said.
He also offered some financial support to advocacy efforts in the wake of the killing.
“I will make an appropriate contribution to the Akua Denteh Foundation to express my own revulsion at the awful, tragic act that has occurred in this region.”
The elderly woman, Akua Denteh, had been accused of witchcraft by a soothsayer who is wanted by police, alongside two others.
Experts from the National Police headquarters have been deployed to the Savannah Region to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.
Questions have been asked of the chief of the community, under the Gonja Kingdom, who is alleged to have enabled the soothsayer.
The son of the 90-year-old woman, Dominic Saaka Mahama, has called on the chief of the community to produce the perpetrators of the killing.
He feels the traditional leader had prior knowledge of the activities of the soothsayer who labelled the deceased a witch.
“If the chief is failing to provide the perpetrators, then it means that he brought them because nobody can come to your community and be doing things without your knowledge. At least the fellow will seek your approval,” he argued.
The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), narrated what led to the murder of this woman.
"The information the police got was that an old woman of about 90 years had been beaten to death at Kafaba near Salaga. Police proceeded to the scene and saw about a 90-year-old woman dead in a house. Our initial information gathered indicate that this old woman was alleged to be a witch and therefore was tried by certain fetish priest and found guilty and therefore some youth beat her to death. The body has been conveyed to the Tamale Hospital and investigations have begun to bring the perpetrators to book."