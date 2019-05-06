NABCO: Beneficiaries threaten to hit the streets on May 10

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have threatened to hit the streets on May 10, 2019, in protest over unpaid stipends since November 2018.
In an interview with Starr News, spokesperson of the beneficiaries Frank Aboagye Mensah said the demonstration will take place in the Greater Accra region but will involve beneficiaries across the country
''The demonstration will be in Accra because the programme was inaugurated in last year 2018 in Accra.We had messages last Friday to fill some evaluation forms which we had already done two weeks before the message from NABCO.We have realized the management of NABCO is not listening to us. We will definitely still hit the streets on Friday because the police has approved the demonstration on Friday''.
Background
NaBCo was established by Nana Akufo-Addo's government to address economic challenges caused by the lack of employment.
President Akufo-Addo on October 17, 2018, commissioned the passing out ceremony for 100,000 beneficiaries under NABCO modules which include Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.
NaBCo is designed to provide jobs to unemployed graduates.
Also,the beneficiaries will be working for three years and will receive a monthly stipend of GH¢700.00.