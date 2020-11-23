NCA responds to Mahama's claim of internet shut down on Dec. 7

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has responded to claims by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Authority may shut down the internet in the country on December 7, 2020.
This comes on the back of media reportage attributed to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, suggesting that the NCA is scheming to interfere with broadcasting signals and internet connectivity.
In a statement, the NCA asked the public to disregard the “misleading” publication because it has no basis.
The NCA explained that “as part of its mandate, the NCA has licensed several categories of service providers to deliver Internet connectivity to Ghana. They include Internet Service Providers, Broadband Wireless Access Service Providers, and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). There are also multiple international undersea fibre optic cables and several satellite systems which provide Ghana with access to the Internet. The NCA does not have access or “keys” to any of these networks, and therefore cannot remotely shut the internet down.
“The Authority has not directed any of its licensees to shut the Internet down on Election Day as claimed in the news report, and there is no intention to do so,” the statement stressed.
