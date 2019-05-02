NEIP Boss Participates in Ash’s FM People’s Forum

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, Mr. John Kumah has participated in the maiden edition of the People’s Forum organized by Ash FM in the Ashanti Region.
Addressing the audience after they embarked on a health walk from Aboabo Park Office to Grasu Park all in the Ashanti Region, Mr. John Kumah spoke on the various activities the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan has embarked on over the past two years.
He indicated that thanks to the vision of President Nana Addo, NEIP has provided funding to more than 1,000 people nationwide and has created numerous jobs for people who hitherto were unemployed.
“Before coming into power, we made a lot of promises, one of such promises was to create jobs through entrepreneurship, we have delivered on this promise, by providing funding, access to market and business advisory services to over 10,000 entrepreneurs - the biggest intervention by any Government in Ghana’s history, as a result of this we have created countless jobs” he said.
READ ALSO:
NEIP Solicits Support from Spanish Government to boost Entrepreneurship in Ghana
The People’s Forum organized by Ash FM is to create a platform to educate Ghanaians on activities of the Nana Addo led Government. Present at the Forum were top Government officials, party functionaries, and the general public.