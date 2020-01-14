New curriculum : Come clean on payment of GHS60 for training - Teachers to MoE

Teachers in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern Region are calling on the Ministry of Education, MoE, to explain issues surrounding the directive by the Ghana Education Service on monies to be paid for training in regards to the new curriculum.
The Ghana Education Service(GES) on January 2, 2020, released a statement indicating that headteachers of both Public and Private Basic Schools are to pay Ghc60 per school for “Walk-through” exercise on the New English Curriculum.
The amount, according to the statement will cover learning resources, handouts, and cost on venue, transportation and accommodation of the Language coordinators.
But speaking to Starr FM today, a teacher at the Upper West Akyem district Mr Amoah opposed the move by the Ghana Education Service (GES) saying: '' Tell me if this is not pure extortion by the Ghana Education Service in Upper West Akyem. If you are building capacity for teachers in respect of the new curriculum Why should they be charged Ghc60 each school? Is it the teachers who called for this capacity building, No. Is it not the government who is doing this for the teachers? The Minister of Education and the Director-General of Ghana Education Service should come clean on this matter.”
Again, the statement added that all basic school teachers and Headteachers who will participate in the workshop are being charged Ghc7 each for the certificate on the exercise.
The intended exercise scheduled to be run in turns for seven circuits grouped begins today, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the District Assembly Conference Hall, in Adeiso for three circuits in Adeiso township.
The exercise will end on January 23, 2020 at Asuokaw for the last batch of Teachers in Asikesu and Asuokaw circuits.
