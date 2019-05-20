NIA clarifies Sunday registration of Church members

The National Identification Authority (NIA) have cleared the air and stated that they authorized the registration of members of some Churches within the Accra West Zone on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Many questioned why the NIA who do not work on weekends decide to go against their own rules and register people on Sundays.
But according to the Authority, the Churches offered their premises as registration centres for the duration of the Mass Registration exercise which is ongoing and in return, they requested that the NIA considers dedicating one Sunday to register members of their congregation.
In a Statement signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA, ACI Francis Palmdeti, the NIA considered the request of the Churches involved and approved it.
“Consequently, registration officials responsible for the aforementioned registration centres were duly authorized to register the congregants of the respective churches. The exercise was under the strict supervision of the Head of Operations,” the statement reads.
The Churches were; 1. St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Kwashieman. 2. Assemblies of God Church, Otaten. 3. Engrafted Word Chapel, Otaten. 4. Presbyterian Church (Mt. Zion Congregation), Odorkor 5. Victory Bible Church, Awoshie. 6. Afropa House, Darkuman. 7. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Santamaria School Complex.
However, the online portal for the Ghana Card registration has been shut down by the National Identification Authority (NIA) due to unusual traffic on the site.
This comes on the back of lots of people jumping on the site to pre-register in order to avoid delays and frustrations at the registration centres.
Traffic to the site, which was relatively unknown, suddenly soared after the Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Ken Attafuah, announced the portal as an alternative to staying in queues at registration centres.
