NLC to hold further talks with Mortuary workers over their intended strike 

The National Labour Commission, NLC, has asked the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG, to meet with the commission to find workable solutions to their grievances.
According to the NLC, the commission cannot be blamed for the decision of the Mortuary workers to embark on a nationwide strike again, because they have directed the first part of their concerns which is about their salaries to the Fair Wages and Salary Commission.
General Secretary of MOWAG, Richard Kofi Jordan in an interview with Prime News said they will in the coming days embark on another nationwide strike again.
He said all the steps taking by the various stakeholders are not to address their concerns but rather a time buying tactics.
According to him, the NLC directed that the parties involved should engage in negotiations, which all the parties accepted. However, he pointed out that no negotiations have taken place.
Speaking to Citi FM in reaction to the intended strike by the mortuary workers, Chairman of the NLC, Andy Asamoah said the mortuary workers need to come back to the NLC if their discussions with the Fair Wages and Salary Commission did not go well.
"We looked into their grievances and we agreed that the first part was their salary levels so we call in the Fair Wages and the agreement so that they will go with the Fair wages and sort out that portion, when they finish then things about clothing allowance and other things they needed, will be looked into so I don't know what has happened with them and Fair wages but as far as we are concern we've been working with them, we had no problems with them so if they have any problem and if they are not happy they should come back to us so that we find an equitable solution to the whole issue."