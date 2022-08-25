NPP's Abraham Laryea reported dead

New Patriotic Party's former member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency Honorable Abraham Laryea has reportedly passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.
Family members who disclosed the sad news to the press urged the general public to remember them in prayers. They also declined to comment on what actually took away the life of the former legislator.
Other sources explained that he hasn't been well for some time now. Hence, his admission at the Ridge Hospital.
Honorable Abraham Laryea was in Parliament in the year 2004. He was part of the hardworking people who helped former President John Agyekum Kufuor's government to succeed.
The sad news has brought tears to the Krowor Constituents especially members of the ruling New Patriotic Party. His dedication for the party was one of the most remarkable.
May his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace till we meet again. We will update the general public on whatever development that erupts.
The staunch politician, who turned 70 on May 22, 2022, left behind three sons and two daughters.