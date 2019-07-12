NSMQ2019: It would be remarkable if Ghanaians pay more attention to science - Quiz mistress

Quiz mistress for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Mrs Elsie Effah Kaufmann says Ghana would benefit immensely if it is to pay more attention to science.
Mrs Kaufmann speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show on July 13, 2019, said science is a very important part of human life and if the nation should pay more attention to it, we could benefit in the long run.
"If we can get all of Ghana at least paying attention to science it would be remarkable'
Mrs Kaufmann who was at Joy FM with the winners of the 2019 quiz St Augustine's College was asked how the contestants would transfer their knowledge into skills to benefit the nation and she said it would be a gradual process.
"There is a time for everything, what you need is a good foundation, in science if your foundation is weak you are not useful, so if we see you have a strong background then we look around to identify problems that we can use your knowledge to solve.
The 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz was won by St. Augustine's College who beat St Peters and Presec Legon.
The National Science and Maths Quiz is an annual science and mathematics based national level quiz competition for senior high schools in Ghana. It has been produced by Primetime Limited, an advertising and public relations agency with an interest in education, since 1993.
The objective of the National Science & Maths Quiz has been to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics, help students develop quick thinking and a probing and scientific mind about the things around them while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.
