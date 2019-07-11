Prime News Ghana

Winners of NSMQ from 1994 - date

By Wendy Amarteifio
national science and maths
Past winners of NSMQ from 1994 - date

The National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ is an annual competition for Senior High Schools in Ghana.

It is produced by Primetime Limited, an advertising and public relations agency with an interest in education, since 1993.

The objective of the National Science & Maths Quiz is to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics, help students develop quick thinking and a probing and scientific mind about the things around them while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.

Below are the list of schools who have won the National Science and Maths Quiz since its existence 

 

School                                                                                        Year

                                                                                                 
-Prempeh College, Kumasi                                                             1994


-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon                                  1995


-Prempeh College, Kumasi                                                             1996


-Opoku Ware School, Kumasi                                                          1997


-Achimota School, Accra                                                                  1998


-Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast                                                       1999


-St. Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia                                             2000


-Pope John Secondary School, Koforidua                                           2001


-Opoku Ware School, Kumasi                                                           2002


-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon                                   2003


-Achimota School, Accra                                                                 2004


-St. Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia                                            2005


-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon                                   2006


-St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast                                               2007


-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon                                  2008


-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon                                  2009


-Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi                                  2012


-St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Accra                                 2013


-Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast                                                      2014


-Prempeh College, Kumasi                                                              2015


-Adisadel College                                                                           2016


-Prempeh College                                                                          2017


-St Peters SHS                                                                              2018


-St Augustine's College                                                                  2019

 

READ ALSO : 