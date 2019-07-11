Winners of NSMQ from 1994 - date

The National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ is an annual competition for Senior High Schools in Ghana.
It is produced by Primetime Limited, an advertising and public relations agency with an interest in education, since 1993.
The objective of the National Science & Maths Quiz is to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics, help students develop quick thinking and a probing and scientific mind about the things around them while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.
Below are the list of schools who have won the National Science and Maths Quiz since its existence
School Year
-Prempeh College, Kumasi 1994
-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon 1995
-Prempeh College, Kumasi 1996
-Opoku Ware School, Kumasi 1997
-Achimota School, Accra 1998
-Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast 1999
-St. Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia 2000
-Pope John Secondary School, Koforidua 2001
-Opoku Ware School, Kumasi 2002
-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon 2003
-Achimota School, Accra 2004
-St. Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia 2005
-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon 2006
-St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast 2007
-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon 2008
-Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon 2009
-Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi 2012
-St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Accra 2013
-Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast 2014
-Prempeh College, Kumasi 2015
-Adisadel College 2016
-Prempeh College 2017
-St Peters SHS 2018
-St Augustine's College 2019
READ ALSO :