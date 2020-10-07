NSMQ2020: Opoku Ware, Adisadel and PRESEC battle for supremacy in final today

The 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz has given us drama-filled contests and now it is promising an even bigger showdown.
It will be an all-boys school final again at this year's grand finale of the 2020 NSMQ.
The final comes off today at the University of Ghana Cedi Conference Centre at 2:00 pm.
If Opoku Ware wins, they would become a three-time champion of the competition. If Adisadel wins they would be equalling Opoku Ware’s two-time NSMQ champions title.
However, if PRESEC ends up winning, they would be extending their lead as the most successful NSMQ school ever. They have already won it 5 times and this would be their 6th.
It is also a regional battle, Opoku Ware is in the Ashanti Region, Adisadel College is in the Central and PRESEC Legon is in Accra.