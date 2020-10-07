Prime News Ghana

NSMQ2020: Opoku Ware, Adisadel and PRESEC battle for supremacy in final today

By Mutala Yakubu
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz has given us drama-filled contests and now it is promising an even bigger showdown.

It will be an all-boys school final again at this year's grand finale of the 2020 NSMQ.

The final comes off today at the University of Ghana Cedi Conference Centre at 2:00 pm.

READ ALSO: Adisadel College kicks out Keta SHTS, Achimota School to reach finals of NSMQ2020

If Opoku Ware wins, they would become a three-time champion of the competition. If Adisadel wins they would be equalling Opoku Ware’s two-time NSMQ champions title.

However, if PRESEC ends up winning, they would be extending their lead as the most successful NSMQ school ever. They have already won it 5 times and this would be their 6th.

It is also a regional battle, Opoku Ware is in the Ashanti Region, Adisadel College is in the Central and PRESEC Legon is in Accra.