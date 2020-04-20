Oppong Nkrumah explains why President Akufo-Addo always address the nation late

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has explained why President Akufo-Addo has been addressing the nation late on measures put in place to combat Covid-19 pandemic.
President Akufo-Addo has on many occasions addressed the nation late in the night after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
Some Ghanaians have raised concerns about the late address and sometimes the rescheduling of the address.
President Akufo-Addo's 7th Covid-19 address yesterday was supposed to be at 8pm but was later moved to 9pm.
Providing reasons for the said action, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said before the President address the nation he has to meet with all stakeholders.
READ ALSO : Covid-19 fight, self-discipline in Ghana is problematic - NDC Covid team member
The various recommendations given is what informs the address making it a bit difficult for it to be very early because these recommendations need to be put into a speech.
Oppong Nkrumah also stated that sometimes the recording session of the President's speech delays the process.
He, therefore, appealed to those in charge to handle the situation well for the President to address the nation early.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that it's good feedback and government will find a way of dealing with it.
Reacting to statements that the President should do a live address and allow for questions from journalists, he said the format will not necessarily change the content of the address.
He believes that every nation must adopt what is most appropriate for them and what is most needed is the result.