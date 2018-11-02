Oppong Nkrumah, others approved by Parliament

Parliament has approved the appointment of Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister for Information.
The House also approved the appointment of Cynthia Morrison as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.
Four others were approved as ministers and deputy ministers.
Both members of the Majority and Minority described all the nominees as competent, capable individuals who had the work experience and intelligence to deliver in their respective ministries.
Cynthia Morrison
The approval followed the presentation of the report of the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP), which recommended by consensus, the approval of the nominees.
The six nominees are Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase Ayirebi (NPP) for the Ministry of Information, Cynthia Morrison for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Evans Opoku Bobie for the Brong Ahafo Region.
The rest are Mrs Paulina Tangaba Abayage for the Upper East Region, Mr Martin Oti-Gyarko, Deputy Minister nominee for the Brong Ahafo Region, and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, deputy minister nominee for Eastern Region.
