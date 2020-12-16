Osafo-Maafo heads committee to probe NPP's parliamentary setback

The General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the committee set up to probe the party's parliamentary loss will begin work today December 16, 2020.
The Committee led by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo is expected to bring a report and recommendations to the party within one month.
Over 40 NPP MPs lost their seat to NDC which has become a big worry. The NPP had 169 members in the 7th parliament as against NDC's 106.
John Boadu says they are ready to find out what they did wrong and correct them going forward.
"For us, we have just a slim majority and it is something we can't countenance so we have put together a committee who will probe and we will know what we did right and what we did wrong".
The Electoral Commission has issued a statement on the number of parliamentary seats secured by the 2 main political parties in the just-ended general elections.
According to the statement, out of the total number of 275 constituencies, the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, the NDC has 136 and Independent Candidate Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has 1 seat. This brings the total number of seats declared so far to 274.
The only outstanding seat yet to be declared by the EC is that of the Sene West constituency in the Bono East region.