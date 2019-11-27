Our investigations not aimed at removing Domelevo from office - EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has clarified that their investigations of Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo is not to remove Mr Domelevo from office as some suggest.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the government is working to remove the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo from office.
According to the NDC, this plan by the government is as a result of Mr Domelevo resisting interference in his work.
Portions of a statement released by EOCO, today explained that their investigations are not targeted at removing the Auditor-General from office and that claims that they do not have the mandate to investigate the Auditor General are baseless and not backed by law.
“The investigation by EOCO is not aimed at the removal of an Auditor-General from office. EOCO is neither seized with the power to nor interested in removing an Auditor-General from office. The investigations by the Office of the various individuals arc in line with our legal mandate and purely borne out of due process''.
EOCO also said their investigations into activities and conduct of Mr Domelevo is grounded in law and appropriate.
“The attempt to equate EOCO’s investigation to constitutional processes for removal from office is additionally misplaced. In conclusion, EOCO assures all stakeholders that it works with utmost respect for the rules of human rights and respect for the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana. The Office will not relent in its efforts at carrying out its mandate of investigation in accordance with the relevant laws of the land,''the statement added.
Below is the statement
“We wish to assure all persons that EOCO Office will go ahead with investigations into matters referred to it without fear or favour, and will continue to discharge its mandate in accordance with law and standard practice.
“Meanwhile, it is our understanding that Mr Domelevo has commenced legal proceedings challenging EOCO’s powers to investigate him. This Office will respond to the processes of the Courts when it is seized with same.”
