Our Police need more training and education- Legal practitioner

Former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and private legal practitioner, Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi says Police officers need more training and education to make them effective and professional.
Mr Abotsi was speaking on the back of the recent Police brutalities with the latest being the assault of 3 Ghanaian Times journalist.
This has caused a public outrage as many Ghanaians have descended heavily on the Police personnel involved describing their acts as unprofessional.
This Mr Abotsi believes the lack of training and education is accounting for the unprofessional conduct of some Police personnel.
"Many police officers haven't been trained in the act of arrest, I used to teach the police and surprisingly many of them haven't read the criminal act."
"A personnel is undergoes training at the Training school, he comes out and 5-7 years all he learnt is gone, I think what they need is enough training and retraining," he spoke on NewsFile on Joy FM.
The Police Service has since interdicted three of its officers who assaulted some Ghanaian Times Journalists in Accra.
Another incident last week saw two civilians assaulting a police officer, eyewitnesses say even though the conduct of the civilians are to be condemned the police officer acted in an unprofessional manner.
