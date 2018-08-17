Parliament condemns rape threats by Katanga Hall residents

The Parliamentary Committee on Gender and Children has condemned threats by residents of the Katanga Hall to rape females who are admitted into the Hall.
Residents of the Hall, in their latest protest against the conversion of the Halls, threatened to rape female students who are admitted there.
One resident in an interview said, "All the ladies who have been admitted to Katanga and Unity Hall if you come here, we will rape you. My advice to you is that there are bushes around the Katanga Hall and we have pythons, scorpions in the forest near the halls," he threatened.
Read Also : Kumasi: Students & Alumni hit streets over
However, Speaking on Starr FM, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender and Children, Appiah Kubi Kojo, condemned the threat saying, "having the idea to rape a female just because that person happens to be a neighbour is something we condemn. We believe that the statement is very unfortunate. Safety and Security should be one of the primary objectives of such a policy execution."
"There should be an avenue for students to report any attempt on their lives, and the university should also take any complaint seriously," he advised.
Read Also: KNUST: Students dispute conversion of Katanga and Conti to mixed halls
Meanwhile, the school authorities have assured students of their commitment to their safety. In an interview, Kwame Yeboah, Public Relations Officer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said,
"As an institution, we are doing all we can to secure our students. We have put measures in place, we are in talks with the national security, we also have our own security on our campus, and invested in gadgets for the welfare of our students. Every student will need an access card to access the Hall." he assured.
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has converted all of its six traditional halls into mixed ones.
The halls include Katanga, Unity, Africa, Independence, University, Unity and Queen Elizabeth will beginning the next academic year, which begins this September, house both male and female students. Authorities say the conversion is in line with the university’s aim of expanding access to female students.
The conversion comes despite strong opposition from a section of the students.
Read Also: Katanga hall not safe for females- Alumni