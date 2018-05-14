Petroleum tanker drivers threaten strike

Members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) have threatened to embark on a strike action if the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Energy Ministry fail to enforce its loading and discharging manual for Bulk Vehicle Operators.
The tanker drivers expressed that the non-compliance of the manual guide has resulted in the fuel purchasing companies, using different means to measure the quantity of fuel delivered which differs from that of the suppliers.
They therefore pay less and the driver’s companies overcharge the drivers for the differences.
Speaking in an interview with Class FM on Monday, May 14, 2018, the Chairman for the Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu said, the presidency has issued a directive to the NPA and Energy Ministry to enforce compliance but the authorities have failed.
He said the drivers are paid poorly due to the artificial shortages at the filling stations.
Mr. Nyaunu urged the relevant authorities to address the issue within the week else, they may be forced to embark on a strike to press home their demand.
Meanwhile, Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has rolled-out a national strategic plan of action to equip Fuel Tanker Operators with skills in transporting petroleum products.
The GOIL National Strategic Fuel Tanker Operators Regulation seeks to set the grounds for uniformed professional standards for transportation of petroleum products considered as hazardous in accordance to international best practices to eliminate potential danger.
As part of the strategic plan, a new Truck Driver’s manual was launched alongside the training and trained drivers are also expected to sign a driver declaration form commitment to abide by the GOIL National Strategic Fuel Tanker Operators Regulation.