Photo: John Mahama shows his vote in referendum to public contrary to best practice

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, showed his ballot to the public whilst casting his vote early today in the referendum.
The former President allowed a picture to be taken whilst he held his ballot paper, visibly showing his choice 'YES' in the referendum.
This move by former President Mahama means he has violated Article 49(1) of the 1992 constitution which states, "at any public election or referendum, voting shall be by a secret ballot".
Mr John Mahama participated in the referendum held at the Bole.
This area when majority of the valid cast turn out to be YES will form part of the new region to be created and will be called Savanna Region.
He has so far donated an amount of 50,000 Ghana cedis to be distributed to the various districts across the proposed Savanna Region catchment area.
Read also: Mahama contributes GH50,000 towards creation of Savanna Region
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana